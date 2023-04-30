Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

