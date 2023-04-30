Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

