Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Amedisys worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,905,000 after buying an additional 122,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,938,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

