Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.