Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of BlackLine worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $55.71 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

