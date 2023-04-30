Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Workiva worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 75.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $82,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva Stock Down 1.2 %

WK opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

