Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 498 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.