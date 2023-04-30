Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 785,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,471. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -62.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 94,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.