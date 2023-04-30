Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Orchid has a market cap of $77.03 million and $1.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,630.87 or 1.00092376 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

