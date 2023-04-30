O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $36.50-$37.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $36.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $917.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $852.60 and its 200 day moving average is $829.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $913.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

