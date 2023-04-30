Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 8,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

