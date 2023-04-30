Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Origin Agritech Price Performance
Shares of Origin Agritech stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 8,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Company Profile
Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.