OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. 251,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,647. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

