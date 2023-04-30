Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ostin Technology Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

OST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 84,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,539. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

