OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OverActive Media Price Performance
Shares of OAMCF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. OverActive Media has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
OverActive Media Company Profile
