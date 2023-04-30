Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Overstock.com Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
See Also
