Ownership Capital B.V. Buys 29,052 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 4.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.71% of Illumina worth $224,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Illumina by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. 1,022,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,028. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $309.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

