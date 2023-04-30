PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $27,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

