Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,329,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 14,458,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.9 days.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

Shares of PALAF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 135,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

