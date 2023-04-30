Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.41. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 135,419 shares traded.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

