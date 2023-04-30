Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 76,636 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.8% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

