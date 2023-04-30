PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,111 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

