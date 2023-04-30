PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.22% of PDC Energy worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

