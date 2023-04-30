PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Financial Analysis

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glori Energy and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Glori Energy has a beta of 31.15, suggesting that its stock price is 3,015% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy 46.24% 42.84% 20.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy $4.30 billion 1.33 $1.78 billion $18.50 3.52

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. The company was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

