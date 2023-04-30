Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 170,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $90,161.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

