Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

