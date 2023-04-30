Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,753. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,707.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

