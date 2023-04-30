Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $120.24 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. RH makes up approximately 25.3% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of RH worth $120,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $355.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

