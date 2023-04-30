Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 241,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

