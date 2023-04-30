Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,677,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 14,752,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 335.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,723. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

