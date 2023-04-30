Philcoin (PHL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,081.05

Philcoin (PHL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $104,081.05 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

