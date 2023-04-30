Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 83,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,529. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

