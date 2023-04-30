Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,010 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $149,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,928 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $217.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

