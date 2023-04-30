Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

PLXS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 283,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. Plexus has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

