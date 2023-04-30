PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,080,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.8 days.

OTCMKTS PBTHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 159,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,911. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

