PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolarityTE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Stories

