PotCoin Trading 51.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $274,564.69 and $155.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00304563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,242,469 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.