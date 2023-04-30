PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 78.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 196.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 413,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

