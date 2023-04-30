PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Update

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 532,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,021 shares of company stock worth $1,571,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

