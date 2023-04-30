PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $374,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $281,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

