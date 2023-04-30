Pundi X (New) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $117.78 million and $2.52 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45855425 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,508,485.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

