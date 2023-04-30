Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head-To-Head Review

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,706.72% -81.50% -62.75% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

30.9% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AEye and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.65 million 9.19 -$98.71 million ($0.63) -0.32 Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AEye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AEye and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,415.09%.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

