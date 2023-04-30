Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Update

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,840. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

