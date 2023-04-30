Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Boosted by US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.