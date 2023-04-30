Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.35.

Shares of INE opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.53 and a 12-month high of C$20.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

