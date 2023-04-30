Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for General Electric Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

