Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Lowered by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 118.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

