Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $301.65 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00009859 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.26 or 0.06519016 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,636,708 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

