Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

