QUASA Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $180.36 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,249.17 or 0.99834387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174496 USD and is up 45.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

