Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93-9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.98 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.56.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGX opened at $138.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.52. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.